The Dangers of Hyper-Partisan Gerrymandering & Political Tribalism

In his 1796 Farewell Address, George Washington warned that partisan factions would empower “cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men” to manipulate government for power. That warning now echoes loudly as hyper-partisan gerrymandering escalates in 2025. Democrats in states like California, New York, Illinois, and Maryland are pushing aggressive redistricting plans designed to entrench dominance, claiming to “counter” Republican maps in places like Texas and Florida. Yet these moves don’t defend democracy—they tilt the playing field, letting politicians pick voters rather than voters pick representatives. With California’s proposed maps potentially locking in 48 of 52 congressional seats for Democrats, and Illinois continuing its lopsided districting, the cycle of partisan map-rigging accelerates. The result: vanishing competitive elections, hardened political tribalism, and eroding public trust.
