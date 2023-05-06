Title 42 ENDING 'Texas as We Know It Could Be OVER' Glenn TV Ep 275

Glenn Beck





May 5, 2023





America is dealing with a border crisis, an economic crisis, and a constitutional crisis — all at the same time. On today's Friday Exclusive, as the southern border prepares for a massive influx of illegal immigrants due to the upcoming expiration of Title 42, Glenn paints a horrific future for Texas if the border isn't secured. Plus, he shows footage from El Paso that proves border cities are beyond overwhelmed. But first, with the economy crumbling and banks crashing, you may be worrying about your bank account. Glenn puts SOME of those fears to rest while addressing the economic turmoil heading our way. Lastly, as Glenn lays out all the problems our country is facing, he tells us that those in charge of fixing the issues don't give him much hope. But we can always trust that Kamala Harris can handle artificial intelligence, right?





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





#glennbeck #glenntv #blazetv #theblaze #title42 #texas #over #economy #border #elpaso #banking #collapse #artificialintelligence #kamalaharris





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BdQ62F-GsQ



