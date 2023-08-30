Poisonous Vaccines & VP Michelle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 3rd, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches on the dangers of vaccines and the agenda behind pushing the COVID-19 vaccine. How will you react if they try to mandate vaccines in your country? All Christians need to seriously fast and pray for God's mercy and wisdom.
The Marketing of Madness documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSz2X58oLSQ