There are now about 90 million members of the Chinese Communist Party. Many are good people who just can't be helped in these positions. A completely totalitarian dictator rules them.
现在中共党员有大约9000万。他们中很多人也是真正的好人,只是在这些位置上没办法。他们被一个完全的极权主义独裁者所统治。
