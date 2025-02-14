February 14, 2025

rt.com





President Trump claims to have organized trilateral talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, although such a meeting has not yet been confirmed by Moscow. India is on the side of peace - that's the message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he meets Trump at the White House, where the leaders agree to keep bilateral trade tariffs reciprocal. With the Munich Security Conference starting today European officials are on edge, as relations with Washington sour over Trump's commitment to stop the war that Brussels is fueling.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





