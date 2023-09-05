- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 15.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#753 // LASER FOCUSED - LIVE

The Deep State is in panic mode. Every time a headline develops, which would seem to spell some relief to the Globalist takeover agenda, or evidence comes forth which delivers the final nail down in the coffin of their corruption - some event or tragedy coincidentally happens, drawing the public's eye away from their conspiracy. For instance, on March 17th, Hunter admits the laptop is his. The next day on March 18th, Federal indictments were announced by Jack Smith to be in the Judicial pipeline. On June 18th, IRS and FBI whistleblowers confirmed previous testimony and expanded into new criminal areas - even bridging into treason. The next day the uncertified Titan sank on the HMS Titanic site, even though it had actually sunk four days earlier - and everyone involved knew it. The false reporting sought to control the narrative. And over the next four months, ten more examples proved the point.

Clearly, whoever was behind controlling the narrative doesn't mind a little collateral damage - and Joe Biden's limp-wristed response proved the point when - a day after saying he had "No comment" regarding the massive loss of life and property in Maui, he doubled down with this hard-hearted tweet to families who just lost everything:

"We're laser-focused on getting aid to survivors, including Critical Needs Assistance: a one-time $700 payment per household offering relief during an unimaginably difficult time."

#QBits

PODCAST





WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v37ztip-753-laser-focused-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq





WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com





TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA





TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA









PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *





DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support





GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8





NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog





DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program





DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )





STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )





+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)





= = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord





PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog





FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384



