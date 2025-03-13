Benshoof's Case Gains Senator Ted Cruz Attention

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Senator Ted Cruz asked about today, which was promising, it's good to see this some public officials paying attention to the insanity that took place in Seattle, and that it's happening in our legal system writ large.
Nook video, Liam and some others who are on the board who are there to hear it in the courtroom. Heard it live.