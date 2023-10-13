BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Big Foot & Unusual Clips
Samlaunch
Samlaunch
211 followers
0
153 views • 10/13/2023

:18 OutThere Colorado - People on a train in southwest Colorado spotted 'Bigfoot'1:40 How did this tree emerge from the car

:20 German Shepherd saves little boy from attack

:36 One of The Most Amazing Moments of His Life

:09 Pro football player gets stuck in the Matrix

:32 Bill Glitch

:47 Pepsi & Coca-Cola are used as Pesticides in 3rd World Countries

7 clips, 4:23.

The person beside them grabbed their phone and started recording while Shannon snapped several photos. The video footage that was captured is compelling, clearly showing the Bigfoot creature walking and then squatting down.

https://denvergazette.com/outtherecolorado/news/video-bigfoot-reportedly-spotted-from-train-in-remote-part-of-colorado/article_029dbe02-6789-11ee-9e74-87f48588e08b.html

helenastales.weebly.com/blogue/glitch-in-the-matrix-how-the-hell-this-tree-get-in-this-car

bigsightingfoot
