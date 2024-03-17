NWO: Pope Francis as the henchman of the new world order agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All popes are frauds, being called “holy father” by their followers, which Christ says NOT to do in Matthew 23:9. They are antichrist as they speak against what Christ says in the Bible and the Bible testifies of Christ in John 5:39 as per Christ’s words .
Pope Francis is promoting a new world order as we’re heading towards a satanic Vatican new world order in Revelation 17:12.
