NWO: Pope Francis as the henchman of the new world order agenda

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to www.kla.tv, episode 28304





All popes are frauds, being called “holy father” by their followers, which Christ says NOT to do in Matthew 23:9. They are antichrist as they speak against what Christ says in the Bible and the Bible testifies of Christ in John 5:39 as per Christ’s words .





Pope Francis is promoting a new world order as we’re heading towards a satanic Vatican new world order in Revelation 17:12.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]