Physical and Spirit Body, What Is Soul, Soul Influences, Destiny and Free Will, Tired of Looking for Truth and Love

Full Original:https://youtu.be/WWbQyPvjkwA

20080119 Overview Of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe





Cut:

02m01s - 12m53s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*******************************

















“THE ONLY WAY TO KEEP AN OPEN HEART IS TO BE OPEN TO YOUR OWN EMOTIONS.”

@ 08m54s





“LIFE IS FAR MORE TO DO WITH FREE WILL THAN WITH DESTINY.”

@ 10m47s



