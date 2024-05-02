"Our Kids Are The Target" - 18 Year Old Activist Montgomery Toms Explains The UK Education System

David Icke





This week on Gareth Icke Tonight.

Researcher and humanitarian Tom Palladino is on the line from the USA to talk about Scalar energy and how it can not only solve the energy crisis, but the health crisis, too.

18 year old activist Montgomery Toms is here to tell us about his experiences in the education system, including students being referred to anti terror organisations, for having the wrong opinions.

Film maker Ash Mamood joins us in the studio to talk about his latest film, Playing God, a documentary about the state sponsored killing of patients in our hostpitals.

And Michelle Vassallo. Talks to us from Australia.

Michelle is an experienced remedial massage and lymphatic drainage specialist, and author of the inspirational book ‘Stand your ground’.

