Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spike Protein is replacing Sperm! Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
331 views
Published 2 months ago

Spike is replacing Sperm! Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt. Some place else brought him and this up today, so I found this short edited video from him describing.

Dr. Arne Burkhardt passed away last year at 79. Dr. Burkhardt was a leading pathologist and figure in the fight for the truth and in the analysis of the damage caused by mRNA vaccines.

I'm sharing this video from 'Schwip Schwap. This was uploaded in Aug 2023. I don't know when this presentation is from.

Keywords
russiavaccinationvaccineukrainevaxrussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket