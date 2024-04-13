Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6-12 April 2024)

From 6 to 12 April 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to cause damage to the Russian oil, gas, and energy facilities have carried out one massive and 47 group strikes by high-precision air-based, sea-based, and ground-based weapons, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against the facilities of the fuel, energy, and military-industrial enterprises of Ukraine.

In addition, logistics support bases and temporary deployment areas of AFU Special Operations Forces and foreign mercenaries have been hit.

All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line during the week, as well as hit manpower and hardware of five AFU mechanised brigades, two Territorial Defence brigades, and two National Guard Brigades near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic), Berestovoye, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

In addition, four counterattacks launched by assault groups of 95th air assault and 31st national guard brigades were repelled close to Grigorovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were more than 380 servicemen, three tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, and 17 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, two combat vehicles of Uragan and Grad MLRS, 28 field artillery guns, four Nota and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, as well as three U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare stations have been hit.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and hit four assault, two airmobile, one tank, and nine mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Andreyevka, Antonovka, Belogorovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Selidovo, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).







In addition, 23 counterattacks launched by assault groups of AFU 46th airmobile, 31st, and 67th mechanised brigades were repelled near Berestovoye, Bogdanovka, Razdolovka, Novomikhailovka, and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 3,000 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 51 motor vehicles, 47 field artillery guns, including 17 Western-made guns, 8 electronic warfare stations, as well as three U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare stations.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defence.

Air strikes, artillery fire, and heavy flamethrower systems hit manpower and hardware of eight brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and repelled 65 enemy counterattacks close to Novgorodskoye, Novokalinovo, Umanskoye, Pervomayskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

More than 2,130 Ukrainian troops, six tanks, 24 armoured fighting vehicles, 51 motor vehicles, and 22 field artillery guns, including three U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems and four U.S.-made M777 howitzers have been neutralised during the week.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and defeated units of seven AFU brigades and National Guard Brigade near Makarovka, Urozhaynoye, and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Three counterattacks of AFU 58th motorised infantry & 72nd mechanised brigs' assault groups were repelled near Nikolskoye & Novodonetskoye.

The AFU losses were more than 840 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 25 motor vehicles & 11 field artillery guns, including five U.S.-made M777 howitzers.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of 1 mtn assault, 3 mechanised, 1 marine, & 2 territorial defence brigs of the UKR Armed Forces close to Rabotino, Mirnoye, Stepovoye, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye reg), Mikhailovka & Novotyaginka (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses more than 335 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 29 motor vehics & 22 field artillery guns, including 6 U.S.-made M777 howitzers.

▫️Missile Troops, Artillery, and UAVs of the RU GoFs have wiped out 5 French-Italian-made SAMP/T anti-aircraft launchers, S-300 & S-125 SAM systems, as well as 2 P-18 radar stations for detecting & tracking air targets during the week.

▫️Aviation & AD units shot down 1 Neptune anti-ship missile, 12 French-made Hammer & US-made JDAM aerial guided bombs, 25 HIMARS & Uragan MLRS projectiles, as well as 1,712 UAVs.

A total of 21 servicemen of the AFs of UKR surrendered during the week.

? In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 20,604 UAVs, 500 AD missile systems, 15,761 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,836 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,910 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.