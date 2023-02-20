X22 REPORT Ep. 3001a - Trump: Anyone Notice Inflation Is Getting Worse, No Reason This Should Be Happening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3001a - Feb. 19. 2023
Trump: Anyone Notice Inflation Is Getting Worse, No Reason This Should Be Happening
The green new deal is failing, more and more studies are coming out that are debunking the claims of the [CB] and the [WEF]. Biden is helping the people of Ukraine with their pensions and turning his back on Americans. Trump sends message about inflation, says it doesn't have to be this way.
