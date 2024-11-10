BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part 11 Breek Arms Warhammer Charging Handle - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
121 views • 7 months ago

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/ar15/ambiar


The most popular “ambi” upgrade is the charging handle. It’s the easiest upgrade. I've used a few popular ambi charging handles…Geissele, BCM and my favorite is the Breek Arms Warhammer including their micro version. I like the full size for a standard forward assist upper and the micro for the MK2 style and slick uppers.


I like the Geissele and BCM offerings very much, but I do have a slight preference for the Breek Arms Warhammer with its 4mm reduction in height…this gives my nose a little more breathing room when shooting prone tight up behind the sight. (11.65mm vs 7.51mm)


This reduction in vertical height saves 7 grams over the BCM ambi charging handle. 8 grams for the Warhammer micro.


However this does mean a bit less surface area for your hand when running the charging handle. If you don’t wear gloves or are attending a long training course you might find the BCM or Geissele a bit more comfortable.


All are built with 7075 T6 aluminum. All with a lip to redirect back pressure gasses away from your face. However the Breek Arms Warhammer will save you about $50 compared to big name brands.

Keywords
ambidextrousarcharging handlebreek arms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy