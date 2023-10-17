KINGDOM ROUNDTABLE #31 - Where are we at in God's "timeline?" Where are we going??!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One thing I teach my son is to always be aware of where we are at, what our surroundings are, and where we are going.Do we do this with our true Father? Do we know where we are at? What is going on? Or where we are going??
Today many are walking around living moment to moment rather than creating the future they desire. God gave you a force called faith. A creative force.
Tonight we want to inspire you to unlock it!
