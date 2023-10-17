BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
KINGDOM ROUNDTABLE #31 - Where are we at in God's "timeline?" Where are we going??!
Resistance Chicks
One thing I teach my son is to always be aware of where we are at, what our surroundings are, and where we are going.Do we do this with our true Father? Do we know where we are at? What is going on? Or where we are going??

Today many are walking around living moment to moment rather than creating the future they desire. God gave you a force called faith. A creative force.


Tonight we want to inspire you to unlock it!


Connect more, get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


Learn about imagination at the School of Imagination: https://learntoimaginate.com

