PFIZER VAX POISONED MOVIE STAR DEAD

May 28, 2025 - Ed Gale, Actor Who Played Chucky in *Child's Play*, Dies at 61

Ed Gale, the actor best known for physically portraying the killer doll Chucky in the first two *Child's Play* films (1988, 1990) and *Bride of Chucky* (1998), has died at age 61. His niece, Kayse Gale, announced his "sudden passing" in a May 27 Facebook post, while TMZ reported he died in hospice in Los Angeles.

Gale began his career in 1986, playing the titular character in *Howard the Duck* before taking on the role of Chucky—a doll possessed by a serial killer—in the horror franchise. Though Brad Dourif provided Chucky’s voice, Gale’s physical performance brought the character to life. Director Tom Holland praised Gale’s work, saying he "played an important role in helping me sell the action of Chucky."

Beyond *Child’s Play*, Gale appeared in over 130 films and TV shows, including *Spaceballs*, *Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey*, *O Brother, Where Art Thou?*, and *The Polar Express*. His niece remembered him as a passionate entertainer who loved sharing Hollywood stories and had a distinctive laugh. She humorously noted his quirks, like his love for 7-Eleven hotdogs "with disgusting amounts of ketchup" and his hatred of Bill Maher "for no good reason."

In April 2023, Gale faced controversy after admitting to soliciting minors for sex in an online sting by Creep Catchers Unit. The case was referred to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office but never prosecuted before his death.

Gale’s final film role was in 2020’s *Pandemonic*. He leaves behind a legacy in cult cinema, particularly for his iconic horror contributions.