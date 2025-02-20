Musa Sarahneh Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The release of prisoner Musa Sarahneh from Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem, as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, Musa was sentenced to life imprisonment and spent 23 years in occupation prisons
Interview: - Musa Sarahneh, the released prisoner.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 16/02/2025
