Georgian prime minister spoke out against the LGBT agenda of the West





📝 “How do the forces that oppose freedom, truth, try to achieve their goals? It is through the destruction of traditional, family values and coercion to false freedom. For example, through LGBTQ+ propaganda, attempts to legalize gender reassignment for children bypassing parents.





So-called "innovations" are imposed, which should tear people away from their roots, family, traditions, culture and history. It is easy to manage such a person who has forgotten his history, faith - a rootless person.





We defend the rights of the majority, for whom the family is a union between a man and a woman. Where the woman is the mother and the man is the father. We defend the rights of the absolute majority of our population.





The absolute majority of our society shares these conservative family values,” said Irakli Garibashvili at an anti-LGBT forum in Budapest.