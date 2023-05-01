GROWING FOOD FASTER. HOW ITS ACTUALLY DONE.

We can also use MAP(MonoAmmonium Phosphate) but it's got less room for error... but yes, I'm aware of it)

As a profesional grower with over 20 years experience, there's only one way to grow and ripen fruits and vegetables faster... And no, no one seems to know what they're talking about beyond just solid gardening practices... Which is great and necessary and thank gof for it. But it ain't growing jack shit FASTER. Faster means shortening the grow/repenting/harvesting time WITHOUT messing up the entire situation. Pushing plants is easy. Pushing them and getting what you want, not so much. Anyone can add nutrients... This is a trick of the trade we use when there's millions of dollars on the line. I think it's good enuf for this too. So, this is the concept. And I'll be back this event Ng with more. I'm going to cover it without illustration and then as things progress on my end, I'll show you again in practical, visual applications but I don't want to take a chance we get shit down and I never get to tell you how to do this. Practice practice guys. Make EVERY MISTAKE IN THE BOOK when you can, while you can. You need to know how all this pertains to YOU, your skills and your situation. And hit me. [email protected]