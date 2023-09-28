Culture War | “Free Market Principles Work in Education” | Guest: Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters | Eradicating CRT and Gender Theory | Freedom of Religion | Ignite 2023

Today, Oklahoma State Superintendent, Ryan Walters, joins Moms on Mission at Jackson Lahmeyer’s Ignite 2023 Conference to discuss the current condition of our state's schools. Superintendent Walters explains that he is leading the charge to eradicate CRT, gender theory, and all sorts of left wing indoctrination that has been injected into our school systems for a long time. Instead, he explains that we are going to focus on math, reading, writing, and non-revisionist history. He shares the exciting opportunity Oklahoma School Systems now enjoy by having access to Prager University in all schools across the state of Oklahoma. Superintendent Walters continues to say that his team will terminate the Confucius Institute program that is operating in the largest school district in Oklahoma, Tulsa Public Schools, and will end this communist indoctrination of our students. He says that Oklahoma was the first state to tell President Biden that they’re not going to be bullied and be told that boys can use girls' bathrooms and vice versa or they lose funding. He shares that he told President Biden that if he tried to take the money, the State of Oklahoma will sue him. The government did not give us our rights , so the government can not take them away, he explains. He suggests that if society really understood this, it would clarify a lot of things. Superintendent Walters concludes by saying free market principles work in education and that we understand American History through our core principles. You can follow Superintendent Ryan Walters on X (formerly known as Twitter) @RyanWaltersSupt and on Facebook go to Ryan Walters for OK State Superintendent.





