EXPOSED: TRUMP'S NEW WORLD ORDER! - The TRUE Reason For Middle East Deal & The Digital Power Shift!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the real reason President Donald Trump went to the Middle East and made major deals with Syria, Qatar and the Saudis.





Only days after absurd stories came out claiming Donald Trump was splitting with Netanyahu and Israel, Trump signed a 1.2 trillion dollars economic pact with Qatar, one of the main countries arming Iran which Trump just spent 1 trillion dollars funding military efforts against (the largest military budget in US history). Trump also signed a $600 billion investment pact with Saudi Arabia which is in the middle of leaving the US dollar for BRICS+. Trump also signed a pact with Syria's Al Qaeda leader al-Jolani, a puppet of Israel. He is now lifting sanctions on Syria.





Alongside the world leaders in the Middle East, the main investment deals made were in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology.





As we have been saying for years, this is about a technocratic shift from the west to the east.





Trump is meeting with those creating the new global governance system. BlackRock's Larry Fink, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Elon Musk, Karp of Palantir. This couldn't be more blatant.





The deal that was made would involve the shift into a total technocracy worldwide with digital IDs, CBDCs, AI militarism and the end to human independence as has been laid out by The World Economic Forum.





As western civilization inevitably falls, they need to make it appear as though there was a fight. In reality, that which appears as being part of a fight is actually the very replacement system meant for the inevitable collapse.





This is why Elon Musk just sold X to X-AI for $33 billion and is establishing a social credit based digital ID system. This is why the trade war is happening, allowing the manufacturing shift and the need for food and grid rations.





But let's all just keep sitting on our hands and thinking massive military spending and AI takeover of jobs is "winning."





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





