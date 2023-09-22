BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thousands or protesters on each side of group of Police in center Yerevan Screaming Nickol (Armenian PM) the Traitor.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 09/22/2023

Patrick showed many videos from there. ..

He said.. Opposition protest this evening in Yerevan has started. Many thousands of Armenians are here calling for removal of the prime minister.

This Video:  Thousands or protesters on each side of group of police in center Yerevan screaming Nickol(Armenian PM) the traitor. Patrick Lancaster

More from Patrick Lancaster.

Pro Russian and Pro Western Protesters come together with one goal in mind. Remove the Prime minister.

Pro Western protesters come to the Russian Embassy and yell slurs then leave

Cynthia... these are probably paid, Soros, US, UK infiltrators  !!!  Same old tactics all over again.







Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy