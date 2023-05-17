5/17/23 MTG: IMPEACH-A-Palooza! STOP the WHO/One Health! Lake Election Steal Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/17/23: MTG announced articles of impeachment vs Graves, Wray, Garland and tomorrow: Impeach Biden! Meanwhile, Sovereignty Coalition Congressional Press Conference calls out WHO, One Health, Biden Cabal plan to give away USA Sovereignty. And Kari Lake in court exposing fake signature verification in court! Americans are fighting back against Global Cartel Babylon....
Here are the links for today’s video:
Please sign the Sovereignty Coalition to stop the WHO Assembly activity May 21-30:
https://sovereigntycoalition.org/
MTG Articles of Impeachment:
https://greene.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=437
Matthew Graves wife, Goss, NWLC:
https://act.nwlc.org/a/clarence-thomas?ms=homepage
OMG footage of Fox Producer:
https://okeefemediagroup.com/steve-bannon-alex-jones-james-okeefe-discuss-tucker-carlsen-undercover-footage/
Sovereignty Coalition w/Congress Presser!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmfammyYfVc
Webinar outlining WHO's One Health:
https://stopvaxpassports.org/webinar-one-health-the-w-h-o-s-dangerous-new-ideology/
Kari Lake's Signature Verification Court today:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/watch-live-from-maricopa-county-court-room-kari-lakes-trial-on-fraudulent-2022-election-signature-verification-begins-at-9am-pst/
Dailyclout, Pfizer- Report 71: Musculoskeletal damage from the shots:
https://dailyclout.io/report-71-musculoskeletal-adverse-events-of-special-interest/
Matthew Purna, harassed by DOJ, hung himself:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/6-january-matthew-lawrence-perna-suicide-b2025931.html
