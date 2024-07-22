Brighteon Broadcast News, July 22, 2024 – Biden DROPS OUT, Crowdstrike TICKING TIME BOMB warning

- Assassination attempt on Donald Trump, bullet trajectory analysis. (0:03)

- Joe Biden's decision to step down from his election campaign. (23:29)

- Cyber attack on US infrastructure, Crowdstrike analysis with Zach Vorhies. (29:23)

- Government cover-up of assassination attempt on #Trump. (53:23)

- Chaos and left-wing violence after coming US election. (59:07)

- Political unrest, violence, and economic SABOTAGE by Biden's handlers. (1:09:51)

- Crowdstrike software update causing blue screen of death across high tech infrastructure. (1:17:50)

- Security vulnerabilities and potential attacks on infrastructure. (1:22:49)

- Linux vs. Windows security and vulnerabilities. (1:28:08)

- NSA backdoors into computer processors. (1:39:43)

- The "ticking time bomb" of additional vulnerabilities already installed on Windows servers. (1:45:34)

- Widespread cyber attack scenarios that could bring down infrastructure of western civilization. (1:56:10)





