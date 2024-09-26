Melania Trump opens up after assassination attempts on her husband

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"July 13th was a miracle. Like that much, and he could, you know, he could not be with us." Former first lady Melania Trump opens up about the recent assassination attempts on her husband in an exclusive interview with Ainsley Earhardt.
Follow
TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.