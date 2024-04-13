BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Democrat’s INSANE Claims About the Moon & Sun BREAK Glenn’s Brain
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
77 views • 04/13/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 11, 2024


We have a new contender for “most insane thing a politician has said.” While speaking to high school students, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claimed that the moon gives off energy, is made of gas, and because of that, might not be possible to live on. She later insisted that she misspoke and was talking about the sun … BUT she also stated that it’s “ALMOST impossible to go near the sun” because it’s too hot. Glenn and Pat review these … interesting … claims, as well as Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s latest argument for reparations.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3D0Pr3ZZFQA

Keywords
democratmoonsunglenn beckrepresentativegasclaimsjasmine crockett
