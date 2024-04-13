Democrat’s INSANE Claims About the Moon & Sun BREAK Glenn’s Brain

Glenn Beck





Apr 11, 2024





We have a new contender for “most insane thing a politician has said.” While speaking to high school students, Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee claimed that the moon gives off energy, is made of gas, and because of that, might not be possible to live on. She later insisted that she misspoke and was talking about the sun … BUT she also stated that it’s “ALMOST impossible to go near the sun” because it’s too hot. Glenn and Pat review these … interesting … claims, as well as Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s latest argument for reparations.





