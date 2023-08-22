The Stand Together Challenge - It STOPS when WE STAND!

original video by KILLUMINATI13420

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RgVU96CRyFLh/







I say this country is "Land of the FEE and home of the SLAVES"

But I'm really hoping that the country will prove me wrong.... and live up to the song!

Live up to "Land of the FREE, and home of the BRAVE"





But that requires COURAGE, conviction, and STANDING UP TO Criminals in government!







