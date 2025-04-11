💣 Realities of War: The Village of Pogrebki in Kursk Oblast

Today, as part of our "Realities of War" series, we visited the village of Pogrebki. Here, we were able to see with our own eyes a Bradley fighting vehicle destroyed by Russian military forces. But this was not the only thing that left us stunned. We realized just how dangerous every minute can be near the front line.

⚠️ One of the main threats in war is unexploded ordnance.

When you are close to the front, such "surprises" are encountered everywhere. And if the front line is dynamic, their number increases manifold. These can be anything: an artillery shell, a drone-dropped munition, a grenade, or any other type of ammunition that for some reason did not explode when expected.

🔔 Of particular concern are NATO cluster munitions—those infamous "bells." On the front line, these small, unexploded villains are so common that they have earned a special name.

💥 Such objects can lie underfoot indefinitely, waiting for their moment. An explosion can occur at any second—just a light touch, a gust of wind, or an inattentive correspondent's step can trigger it.

🌾 History repeats itself.

Time does not heal. People can live in the same house for generations, plow the same land, but 80 years later, they can still hit a World War II-era shell with their plow. Modern munitions, like their predecessors, will continue to remind people of themselves, turning the lives of civilians into a constant risk.

Be careful. And remember: behind each of our frontline reports stands a real threat that cannot be underestimated!





