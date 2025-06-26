BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Who wants Trump to Order New US attack on Iran? CIA's war with DIA+Media? Mossad thanks CIA.
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
3
148 views • 2 months ago
  • CIA says intel shows Iran's nuclear program "severely damaged" by Trump strikes
  • CIA believes Iran's nuclear program has been 'severely damaged'
  • https://www.dia.mil
  • Ret. Gen. David Petraeus: "damage done by the combination of Israeli and US strikes is very, very substantial"
  • Israel-Iran truce holds, but Iran threatens to accelerate nuclear work
  • Mossad thanks CIA for help with Operation Rising Lion
  • Trump Rages Through Night Over Leak of Humiliating Iran Flop
  • Trump Hit By Devastating Intel Leak of Iran Bombing 'Flop'
  • White House plans to limit classified info it shares with Congress on Iran attack

Mirrored - Emil Cosman

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
iran trump cia mossad nuclear sites
