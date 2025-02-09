THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 30: Reject Troublemakers

Many Christians believe that Paul was biased against women based upon his admonition for them to keep quiet in church. However, Paul's letter to the Romans proved this was not true as he described a woman named Phebe who was carrying a letter on his behalf to the believers in Rome.

Paul identifies her as a deaconess, which indicates that the office of a deacon had been expanded to include women since it was first instituted in Jerusalem, and this serves to prove that Paul worked well with women. The warmth of Paul is evident as he writes about his friends Aquila and Pricilla, whom he met in Corinth when they worked together as tentmakers to earn a living.

Many years earlier, Satan infiltrated the Israelite's and polluted them with the ungodly writings of the Kabbalah and the Talmud. Understandably, Paul was also concerned about the false doctrine being introduced to the local churches and the strife and division that would occur.

Would the church of Jesus continue to grow and thrive or be choked off by Satan? Would the subsequent generations read and understand his warning?

RLJ-1602 -- JUNE 4, 2017

