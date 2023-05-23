UKRAINIAN COMMANDOS STRIKE INSIDE RUSSIA AFTER SULLIVAN OK’S HITTING CRIMEA

World War 3 is heating up. A heavily armed band of Ukrainian commandoes crossed over the border today and entered Russia’s Belgorod region. Fighting erupted in several Russian towns. The region’s governor said Russian military forces were searching for the terrorists. Ukraine denied responsibility for the armed incursion and said the attacks were carried out by Russian para-military groups.

Meanwhile, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told CNN that President Joe Biden now approves Ukraine striking Crimea. We’re going to start with a report from the London Times about today’s commando attack inside Russia.

Airdate 5/22/23