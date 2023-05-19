Andrew Sorchini joins Amanda Grace: Inflation in the Nation and Answering Your Financial Questions

All Glory goes to Almighty God for we are nothing without Him!

Amanda Grace and her animal friends on Liftable TV! A new platform for believers! Here is the link: https://liftable.tv/arkofgrace/

Defund the Swamp and Refund the Kingdom! Use promo code ARK to get up to 66% off My Pillow Products–our unique 800 number is 800-585-7413!

Grow vegetables 3 times faster and 30% More with this amazing hydroponic garden tower: www.amandagracegrows.com

Need Sound Advice on Financial Matters, pertaining to precious metals as well?

Andrew Sorchini is a believer who owns Beverly Hills Precious Metals. If you have questions and would like to learn about buying gold and silver and other investments contact:

1 (866) 346-5325

POWRTEIN is an incredible blend of 130 raw superfoods that immensely help your body and organ function down to the mitochondrial level! gives you energy, helps your brain function, and overall helps your body to receive the nutrients it needs. Our bodies are temples, and we must care for the body as well as the spirit. I personally use Powrtein and it is truly an amazing product! Here is the link: https://www.life-enthusiast.com/shop/.

All Sponsors/Approved Businesses can be found in our shop section:

https://ark-of-grace-ministries.myshopify.com/collections/shop

Your prayer request is important to us! Please send all prayer requests to: [email protected]

For all other inquiries, please feel free to email us at: [email protected]

If you feel led or want to give to or bless this ministry (that is between you and the Lord) for we do this for the Glory of God first–all giving links can be found here: http://arkofgrace-ministries.com/donate/



