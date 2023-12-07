BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Message To ALL Palestine Protesters In The Western World
418 views • 12/07/2023

I'm officially done with all of these Palestinian protesters all over the world behaving themselves like maniacs. Palestine was never a country and Palestinians have been killing Jews for a very long time. They fucked around, and they are finding out. Trust me, I am not a fan of Israel and the way they are handling this war at all but I do not see a single Israeli protester anywhere destroying property, blocking roads, blocking airports and blocking railways.

That piece of crap region of the world has nothing to do with the Western World in any way, it is not our fight and if you really do want to fight against israel, go there and fight stop breaking windows in the western world.

Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM EST

LIVE on

www.FreedomReport.ca


#palestine #muslim #savepalestine #palestinewillbefree #iraq #jordan #quran #lebanon #islam #israel #prayforpalestine #gaza #palestina #palestinian #boycottisrael #jerusalem #gazaunderattack #freepalestine #westbank

jerusalemisraelislampalestinemuslimjordaniraqgazapalestinianlebanonquranpalestinawestbankgazaunderattackfreepalestinesavepalestinepalestinewillbefreeprayforpalestineboycottisrael
