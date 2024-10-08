BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kamala Harris and bad leadership? Where is BIDEN? There Goes my Hero!
TheCurmudgeons
TheCurmudgeons
3 followers
8 views • 7 months ago

Episode 11 We explore the aspects of poor leadership and what some people will do, including compromising values to maintain power! Speaking of Kamala! We end with a heartfelt story of good people acting as heros!

00:00 Introduction 01:28 Harris Installed no votes

02:25 Health Care/Well Care

03:59 Bad leaders

08:05 Everyone in the same bed?

12:15 People can steal for free under $999.00

17:10 The Zuck turns Biden in for censoring

18:22 Harris loves Spice and supports people who hate?

20:18 Our hero!

Keywords
trumpvp harris installed no votesbad leaders
