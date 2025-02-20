Surviving in a Tent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An interview with a displaced father and child Qusay provides deeper insight into their daily struggles, resilience, and the challenges they face living in tents, far from their homes in Tulkarem Camp.
Interviews: A displaced father and the child
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 15/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video