President Xi my dear friend — Putin

‘Our close communication reflects the strategic nature of the Russian-Chinese cooperation’

Russia seals deal on Power of Siberia 2 and Soyuz Vostok pipelines

Putin signed a memorandum for the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit pipeline through Mongolia, Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller confirmed.

Supplies through Power of Siberia will increase from 38 to 44 billion cubic meters per year, after agreements were signed between Gazprom and CNPC.

Why is this strategically important?

🟠With the Power of Siberia-1 pipeline operating at full capacity, the new project would strengthen Russia’s position in Asia.

🟠China views this development as a means to bolster its energy security amid ongoing global tensions.

🟠Currently, gas flows through the Power of Siberia-1 have already reached the maximum contracted volume of 38 billion cubic meters per year, with deliveries expected to increase by 28% in 2025.

Adding: in another clip: Russia and China are the main victors of WWII — Xi

‘From May 9 to September 3, we attend each other's Victory celebrations in the global anti-fascist war

This has already become a good tradition in bilateral relations’

Adding: Putin and Xi hold EXTENDED talks

Putin and Xi Jinping’s talks continued in the Chinese leader’s private residence, Zhongnanhai, in a restricted format.

The Russian side is represented by:

🟠FM Sergey Lavrov

🟠Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin

🟠Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov

🟠Defense Minister Andrei Belousov

Adding: China, Russia to strengthen cooperation on multilateral platforms such as UN, SCO, BRICS, G20 – Xi

Putin and Xi discussed international, regional issues of mutual interest at talks in Beijing, Сhina Сentral Television reported.

The countries signed over 20 documents on bilateral cooperation.

Ukrainian crisis or Alaska Summit not mentioned in statement released by Chinese CCTV following the meeting.