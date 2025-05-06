Eliminate ALL Gain Of Function Research

President Donald Trump miraculously signed an executive order banning federal funding for gain-of-function research. The order prohibits U.S. funding for this research in "countries of concern" like China and Iran, as well as in nations with inadequate oversight, and empowers U.S. agencies to terminate funding for any biological research posing risks to public health or national security. It also pauses domestic research involving infectious pathogens until stricter, transparent oversight policies are developed, aiming to reduce lab-related incidents while preserving U.S. innovation in biotechnology.

However, according to Tom Renz, President Trump's Executive Order doesn't go far enough and still permits dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) research to continue under certain conditions. Renz warns that whoever advised this decision is undermining the President, echoing the misguided advice of Fauci from Trump’s first term, and should be removed immediately.

GOF research must be banned entirely, no exceptions, especially when the AI touted by the Trump Administration for rapid cancer solutions could eliminate the need for the hazardous experiments that have left a death toll wake that the Country has still been unable to come to grips with.