BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eliminate ALL Gain Of Function Research
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1127 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 4 months ago

Eliminate ALL Gain Of Function Research

President Donald Trump miraculously signed an executive order banning federal funding for gain-of-function research. The order prohibits U.S. funding for this research in "countries of concern" like China and Iran, as well as in nations with inadequate oversight, and empowers U.S. agencies to terminate funding for any biological research posing risks to public health or national security. It also pauses domestic research involving infectious pathogens until stricter, transparent oversight policies are developed, aiming to reduce lab-related incidents while preserving U.S. innovation in biotechnology.

However, according to Tom Renz, President Trump's Executive Order doesn't go far enough and still permits dangerous gain-of-function (GOF) research to continue under certain conditions. Renz warns that whoever advised this decision is undermining the President, echoing the misguided advice of Fauci from Trump’s first term, and should be removed immediately.

GOF research must be banned entirely, no exceptions, especially when the AI touted by the Trump Administration for rapid cancer solutions could eliminate the need for the hazardous experiments that have left a death toll wake that the Country has still been unable to come to grips with.

Keywords
researcheliminateall gain of function
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy