Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 26, 2025 – Skynet-level AI microprocessor technology just became a reality

- Nvidia's New AI and Robotics Microchip Announcement (0:11)

- Trump's Executive Order on Flag Desecration (1:13)

- Trump's Policy on Chinese Student Visas (16:13)

- Israel's Targeting of Hospitals and Journalists (24:17)

- Nvidia's Revolutionary Microchip and Its Implications (30:01)

- Joby Weeks' Story and Legal Battle (1:01:52)

- Jail Experience and Legal Loopholes (1:02:28)

- Pressure to Cooperate and Legal Strategy (1:21:55)

- Impact of Bitcoin Mining and Legal Challenges (1:24:04)

- Support and Future Plans (1:25:35)

- After Party Discussion and Broader Implications (1:28:07)

- Enoch AI and Privacy Concerns (1:34:48)

- Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNA) (1:57:32)

- Support for Joby Weeks and Decentralization Efforts (2:07:30)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/