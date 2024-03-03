The Fraudulent Terrorist Watchlist: Lawlessness, Directed-energy Weapons, Human Trafficking, and Non-consensual Human Experimentation in the United States | James Lico (Mirror)

Please expand for pertinent information.

𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: Some strong language is employed in this video presentation. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance





𝙑𝙞𝙚𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙨

If the playback of this video should fail on the present platform, please refer to the following web-page links in order to view or listen to this video/audio presentation via one or more of my channels on alternative platforms:

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aUrPDyT4zdEP

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9/lawlessness-humantrafficking-and-nonconsensual-human-experimentation-in-us_jameslico:2

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4gz589-lawlessness-human-trafficking-and-non-consensual-human-experimentation-in-u.html

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfM_nDK2Fcg





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original source: https://odysee.com/@jafelco:34/targeted-engineer-talks-of-order:9

Upload date of original source: Saturday, 3 October 2020

Title of original source: Targeted Engineer Talks Of Order Followers, DOJ, FBI JOBS

Presenter: James Lico

Location of presenter (at the time of this recording): Port Orford, Oregon

Channel name of original source: James Lico

Website of James Lico: https://jameslico.com

Channel address (URL) of James Lico: https://odysee.com/@jafelco:34

Source of thumbnail image for video: https://wallpaperaccess.com/corruption





𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚

For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator. Thank you.





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨)

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

• Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

• Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/neoremonstrance

• Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio