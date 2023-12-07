2020 elections stolen!

Vivek Ramaswamy said J6 was an inside job, the 2020 Election was stolen, the government lied about 9/11, and the “Great Replacement” is not a “conspiracy theory”!

Tucker Carlson: “1 in 5 mail-in ballots in the last Presidential election was fraudulent.”

Justin T. Haskins joins Tucker Carlson to discuss some of the most pressing questions surrounding Joe Biden’s election.

https://rumble.com/v4rtxez-uncensored-election-fraud-exposed.html

https://rumble.com/v4rute8-tucker-carlson-uncensored-election-fraud-exposed.html

https://www.brighteon.com/bdbc7205-af13-4bbb-87a4-57d050497160

https://rumble.com/v4rwdd8-about-one-in-five-mail-in-ballots-in-the-last-election-was-fraudulent.html

https://rumble.com/v4rt7ob-tucker-carlson-about-one-in-five-mail-in-ballots-in-the-last-election-was-f.html

https://rumble.com/v4rtfo8-tucker-carlson-uncensored-one-in-five-mail-in-ballots-in-the-last-election-.html

https://rumble.com/v4rvp9k-tucker-trump-won-all-6-swing-states-the-wrong-guy-is-in-the-white-house.html

https://rumble.com/v4s2yy5-admitting-to-voter-fraud-in-a-poll.html

https://rumble.com/v4rxkic-tucker-carlson-claims-1-in-5-mail-in-ballots-last-presidential-election-wer.html

https://rumble.com/v4rvhmq-about-one-in-five-mail-in-ballots-in-the-last-election-was-fraudulent.html



