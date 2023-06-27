Deep State Protecting Hunter Biden: CORRUPT FBI & DOJ Ensure Criminal Elites Will Never Face Justice

Stew Peters Show





June 27, 2023





Hunter Biden is a worthless parasite who frequently cashed in on his father’s status.

John Zadrozny from America First legal joins Stew to discuss the treasonous Biden crime family.

When Joe Biden was Vice President he had a very cozy relationship with Rosemont Seneca.

Hunter Biden was using the office of Vice President and its media outlet to engage on issues important to Biden business interests.

It is now settled that the ‘big guy’ is in fact Joe Biden.

That means that Joe Biden is totally compromised by foreign governments.

It is extremely likely that Hunter Biden has violated the Foreign Agent Registration Act multiple times.

Patriots face two uphill battles.

We must win elections again and we must have people in power with the political will to prosecute powerful global criminals.

There is a two tiered justice system in the United States and we live in a banana republic.

