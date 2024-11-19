Mini-Doc: Corrupt CPS Caseworker Annette Monson, Groomer Susan Manning - Secrets and Lies Exposed

A snapshot mini-documentary showing that CPS especially goes after Christians, families who Homeschool, those who are critical of Big Pharma and the pharmaceutical-industrial complex, Constitutionalists, people who are critical of tyrannical gov't, and those who stand up for their God-given rights of Life, Liberty, Property and Privacy and generally cannot be controlled or refuse to go along with tyranny.



CPS (Child "Protective" Services) aka Child Predatory Services is an anti-Christian, anti-Parents, anti-Family, anti-Children, anti-Law, Unconstitutional Secret Combination that needs to be abolished. Contrary to the false narrative that CPS spins, CPS actually enables actual criminals and psychopaths to abuse, while going after good parents and families by terrorizing and harassing and gaslighting them.



Justice is coming.



The word destroys their satanic craft.



The word is the word of God and our testimonies, which is the word of God revealed to our hearts.



Serial groomer, psychopath and stalker, Susan Manning was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for violating Stalking Injunctions. The judge ruled on 6/26/2024 that Susan is in Contempt of Court for violating the Stalking Injunctions. Susan was also criminally charged on July 2, 2024 for the crime of stalking. And Susan Manning was also criminally charged for "electronic communication harassment" along with her 6th husband.



Susan Manning's #1 Psychological Tactic: INVERSE REALITY - SAY AND DO THE COMPLETE OPPOSITE OF THE TRUTH.



Susan Manning falsely accuses her enemies of the very thing that she herself is actually doing and while she is actually doing the very thing that she is falsely accusing someone else of doing.



As the above video pointed out, CPS Supervisor, Dave Stevens, called the falsely accused on the phone on June 10, 2023 and said that after conducting his investigation that the following was now clear:



1. Susan Manning "lied about everything." Dave Stevens said there wasn't even any half-truths mixed in with lies but that it was all lies. He said that "there wasn't even a sliver of truth."



2. CPS made mistakes.

3. Changes need to be made at CPS.

4. CPS caseworker Annette Monson got seduced by Susan Manning's lies.



And Dave Stevens said to the falsely accused that DCFS “definitely made mistakes” and that “changes are going to be made” and that the problem is not just CPS but it is systemic, meaning the police, lawyers, judges, district attorneys making mistakes and not doing what is right that is the problem too.



Dave Stevens said these are the following changes that CPS / DCFS needs to make:



1. NO MORE TRESPASSING into people's homes.

2. CPS needs to review / verify evidence, NOT make anymore assumptions.

3. Be careful of collateral information from all sources.



CPS caseworker Annette Monson trespassed in our home.

Annette Monson made false statements on her CPS reports.

Annette Monson made assumptions and treated assumptions falsely as evidence. Annette Monson failed to review / verify any actual EVIDENCE.

Annette Monson was NOT careful with collateral information from NON-CREDIBLE Susan Manning.



