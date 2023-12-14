Joe Biden 'proud' of son Hunter despite mounting legal issues

US President Joe Biden is "proud" of his son Hunter Biden despite his ongoing legal issues, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Ms Jean-Pierre said the president and First Lady Jill Biden were happy to see their son "continuing to rebuild his life", when asked about his decision to defy a subpoena issued by House Republicans. The White House press secretary declined to comment about President Biden's previous statements in 2021, where he said anyone that defied congressional subpoenas should face prosecution. Hunter Biden announced on Wednesday he would not show up for his scheduled closed-door deposition, for which he was subpoenaed. He faces nine federal charges in California, including an alleged scheme where he did not pay federal income taxes between January 2017 and October 2020.

