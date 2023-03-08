© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Rips Chuck Schumer's Attacks on J6 Tapes: "In Free Countries, Governments Do Not Lie About Protests" "Those videos touch a nerve because they're a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months."
“Tell Tucker Carlson Not to Run a Second Segment of Lies!” – Anti-Free Speech Activist Chuck Schumer MELTS DOWN on Senate Floor after Release of Monday’s J6 Tapes
Karine Jean-Pierre Reacts to January 6 Footage Released by Tucker Carlson: “Worst Attack on Our Democracy Since the Civil War” - https://twitter.com/i/status/1633191383145017346