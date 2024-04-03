Asking a stranger in public, if he thinks he is brainwashed. Then demonstrating that he is!

It really bothers me that this guy has a "Leviathan Cross" tattoo on his hand!

But he may have seen the light, and been saved! Who knows?

One thing is certain...

He does an excellent job pointing out this man's beliefs are based solely on what he has been told, and NOT based on what he can PROVE!

I pray for this man!

I believe that he's turned over a new leaf, and gotten saved.

Because he's out in the street speaking TRUTH!