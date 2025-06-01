© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Unprecedented escalation in Israeli airstrikes over the past three days targets what remains of residential buildings in Gaza City, leaving massive destruction and massacres.
- Israeli warplanes targeted the Dar Al-Arqam School in the Al-Karama area, northwest of Gaza City, causing extensive destruction to the building and its surroundings.
- A child walking down the street narrowly escaped moments before Israeli fighter jets bombed a house belonging to the Al-Adham family in the Jabalia Refugee Camp, northern Gaza, on Friday, May 30.
- The Israeli occupation has caused so much destructing today, in the Old City of Gaza.
- Israeli bombing of residential building in Al Saftawi neighborhood, north of the Gaza City.
Descriptions refer to sections of video, in order.....
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/