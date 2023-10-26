An example of USA lies and destruction...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abby Martin covers the whole truth about the Afghanistan War, from the
CIA construct of the 80's through today's senseless stalemate. Two
decades, three administrations, tens of thousands of lives; it's time to
expose the shadow government running the USA. The International
Criminal Court (ICC) has authorised an investigation into war crimes and
crimes against humanity occurring in Afghanistan since 2003, by the
United States forces. The investigation will also cover crimes related
to the Afghan conflict that took place on the territory of other ICC
member states, thereby bringing the possibility for justice for those
rendered by the CIA to black sites in Poland, Lithuania and Romania and
allegedly tortured. The court decision reversed an earlier rejection for
an investigation by the Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC, and ignored pleas
not to investigate by threats by the United States. AAN’s Ehsan Qaane
and Kate Clark have been looking at what the court’s ruling might mean
for the victims of Afghanistan’s war and for any future peace talks.