An example of USA lies and destruction...
133 views • 10/26/2023

Abby Martin covers the whole truth about the Afghanistan War, from the CIA construct of the 80's through today's senseless stalemate. Two decades, three administrations, tens of thousands of lives; it's time to expose the shadow government running the USA. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorised an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity occurring in Afghanistan since 2003, by the United States forces. The investigation will also cover crimes related to the Afghan conflict that took place on the territory of other ICC member states, thereby bringing the possibility for justice for those rendered by the CIA to black sites in Poland, Lithuania and Romania and allegedly tortured. The court decision reversed an earlier rejection for an investigation by the Pre-Trial Chamber of the ICC, and ignored pleas not to investigate by threats by the United States. AAN’s Ehsan Qaane and Kate Clark have been looking at what the court’s ruling might mean for the victims of Afghanistan’s war and for any future peace talks.

