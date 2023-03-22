US military veteran bickers with Joe Biden over Iraq war lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A US veteran soldier is seen bickering and accusing US President, Joe Biden, of war crimes that killed millions of people killed in Iraq 20 years ago. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said that the US decision to wage war on Iraq was based on lies.
Mirrored - TeleTruth