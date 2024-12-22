DEWALT USB C Battery Charger and USB Wall Charging Kit (DCB094K) Unboxing & Review #wisebuyreviews

SEE it here: https://amzn.to/406t0LJ - DEWALT USB C Battery Charger and USB Wall Charging Kit (DCB094K) [ Amazon Affiliate Links ]





In this video I discuss a new USB C dewalt battery charger and discuss how it could be a game changer as you can plug it in to a 12v cigarette lighter plug style adapter, such as

The BATTERIES I USED ON THE CHARGER:

THE ORIGINAL FAST CHARGER I USED FOR DEWALT BATTERIES:

What is cool is that you can also use this unit to charge your USB C type laptop such as Macbook pro or even just a cell phone as this battery pack claims to deliver up to 100 or even 120 watts output to your device.





So now you have more ways to charge your Dewalt battery especially on the go.





The how to and the parts list to make anderson connectors I have on a battery you can see here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZkIR48C4uE&t=3285s 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide for ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews





Overall I would recommend this unit to others and love that I have another way to charge my tools and may want to get several more as I love the idea of charging on the go direct from solar powered battery.





